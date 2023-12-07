The advance reading for Japan's Q3 economic growth is here:

The deflator is a measure of inflation, it came in at 5.3%

expected 5.1%, prior 5.1%

More:

External demand contribution to GD was -0.1%

Domestic consumption contribution was an awful -0.6%

Economic growth in Q3 was initially thought to have been down by 0.5% but the contraction was greater than that at -0.7%. Meanwhile, inflation is strong, the deflator showing it above 5%. Yesterday Ueda said there were tough times ahead. They are already here according to these numbers.