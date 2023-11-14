Japanese economic growth in the third quarter slowed significantly from the second.

The annualised GDP falls worse-than-expected 2.1%

falling for the first time in three quarters

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, was flat q/q

capex -0.6% q/q

exports +0.5% q/q

domestic demand contribution to GDP fell by 0.4 points

Note the Deflator, it's a measure of inflation and its jumped to +5.1%, well above Q2.

I wonder for how much longer the Bank of Japan can defend its negative rate policy? Ueda and other officials say they are waiting on wages data from the Spring negotiations in 2024.