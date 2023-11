Japan data for September 2023:

Preliminary Industrial Production +0.2% m/m ... very disappointing

expected 2.5%, prior -0.7%

fo the y/y -4.6% (exp -2.3%, prior -4.4%)

forecast 1 month ahead is +3.9% (prior +5.8%)

forecast 2 months ahead is -2.8% (prior +3.8%)

Retail sales for September +5.8% y/y and a small miss

expected +5.9%, prior +7.0%

After the statement later today we'll hear from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda at 0630 GMT.