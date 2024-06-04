Japan's transport ministry has said its found further irregularities in applications to certify certain models of vehicles, some automakers were found to have submitted incorrect or manipulated test data when they applied for certification of the vehicles.

Its impacting widely,

Toyota

Mazda

Honda

Suzuki

Yamaha

all hit.

Info comes via Reuters, more here.

This has been impacting Japanese industrial output data (in a negative way) and this looks like it might continue. Sheeseh .... Can Japan catch a break already?