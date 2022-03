CEO of Fast Retailing says Russian people need the stores for access to daily necessities.

What they are doing is:

Fast Retailing is assisting humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine. It is donating $10 million to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. The company also will ship 200,000 items of clothing including blankets, underwear and jackets to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and elsewhere through the UNHCR.

More at Nikkei