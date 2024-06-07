The year started with the Fed projecting six rate cuts. On Wednesday next week, the Fed may lower that projection to one cut after today's stronger-than-expected US jobs report.
J.P. Morgan is giving up on multiple breakouts by now seen the first Fed rate cut in November. They were projecting a July rate cut.
US yields remain higher on the day but still all their highest levels reached eight days ago:
- 2 year yield 4.857%, +13.7 basis points. The high-yield 8-days ago reached 5.0%
- 5-year yield 4.437%, +14.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.413%, +13.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.533%, +10.4 basis points