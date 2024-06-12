A report from analaysts at JP Morgan Private Bank outline a favourable view for equities in Japan:

“In our view, share prices do not yet fully reflect the market’s full potential.

Although Japanese stocks currently trade in the midrange of their valuations over the past 15 years, global positioning remains underweight Japanese equities”

We think multiples could move higher as global investors come to appreciate the structural shifts underway.

Sectors that stand out to us include financials, consumer discretionary (excluding autos), technology, industrials and real estate.”

JPM says Japan is welcoming long-absent inflation and nominal economic growth is moving higher. Also: