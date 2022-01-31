Comments from the Kremlin are hitting the wires.

Kremlin Says Putin Will Respond To U.S. And Nato "when He Considers It Necessary", No Date Set

Says UK Sanctions Threat Is Very Alarming For Russia And Its Companies, It Amounts To A Clear Attack On Business

Says It Is Likely A Cause For Concern For Financial And Business Communities Because It Demonstrates Uk Is Unpredictable

Says British Sanctions Threat Undermines Britain's Investment Climate And Also Inflames Tension In Europe

Says Threat Could Backfire Because British Companies Are Shareholders In Many Russian Companies

Says Any Attack On Russian Businesses Would Require Moscow To Respond, Such Measures Would Be Based On Russia's Interests If They Are Needed

~ Nothing new really, but given many eyes looking to Moscow for a reply to the U.S. it's worth highlighting.

