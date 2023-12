Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has announced he is to order the creation of oil, gas and mining licenses for the Esequibo region

also creating Esequibo divisions of the state owned oil and mining companies PDVSA and CVG

Madora announcement on state TV.

The area is, of course, in neighbouring Guyana that Maduro is threatening to annex. Indeed, Venezuelans voted in a referendum on Sunday to approve the annexation of the Esequibo.

The US is looking at reimposing sanctions on Venezuela.