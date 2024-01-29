The major US stock indices are trading mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is lower with a decline of -34.10 points or -0.10% at 38070. The S&P is near unchanged with a decline of -2.5 points or -0.05%. The NASDAQ indexes up marginally with a gain of 15.85 points or 0.11% at 15471.46.

After the major indices fell in the first week of trading in 2024, they have strung together three straight weeks of gains.

This week in addition to the highly anticipated Fed meeting will be a key week for earnings with a number of the big cap market movers including Microsoft, AMD, Alphabet, Boeing, Apple, Amazon, and Meta

Below is the scheduled major releases

Monday:

Nucor (NUE)

Whirlpool (WHR)

Tuesday:

Before Open:

Pfizer (PFE)

General Motors (GM)

UPS

JetBlue (JBLU)

Corning (GLW)

After Close:

Microsoft (MSFT)

AMD

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Starbucks (SBUX)

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Wednesday:

Before Open:

Boeing

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Mastercard (MA)

Boston Scientific

After Close:

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Altria

Thursday:

Before Open: Altria Royal Caribbean Group Peleton Merck (MRK) Honeywell (HON)

After Close: Apple Amazon (AMZN) Meta Platforms (META)



Friday: