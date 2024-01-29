The major US stock indices are trading mixed. The Dow Industrial Average is lower with a decline of -34.10 points or -0.10% at 38070. The S&P is near unchanged with a decline of -2.5 points or -0.05%. The NASDAQ indexes up marginally with a gain of 15.85 points or 0.11% at 15471.46.
After the major indices fell in the first week of trading in 2024, they have strung together three straight weeks of gains.
This week in addition to the highly anticipated Fed meeting will be a key week for earnings with a number of the big cap market movers including Microsoft, AMD, Alphabet, Boeing, Apple, Amazon, and Meta
Below is the scheduled major releases
Monday:
- Nucor (NUE)
- Whirlpool (WHR)
Tuesday:
Before Open:
- Pfizer (PFE)
- General Motors (GM)
- UPS
- JetBlue (JBLU)
- Corning (GLW)
After Close:
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- AMD
- Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Starbucks (SBUX)
- Juniper Networks (JNPR)
Wednesday:
Before Open:
- Boeing
- Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Mastercard (MA)
- Boston Scientific
After Close:
- Qualcomm (QCOM)
- Altria
Thursday:
Before Open:
- Royal Caribbean Group
- Peleton
- Merck (MRK)
- Honeywell (HON)
After Close:
- Apple
- Amazon (AMZN)
- Meta Platforms (META)
Friday:
- Before Open:
- Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Chevron (CVX)
- Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)
- Cigna (CI)