Philly Fed business index:
- Two-year high
- Prior was +15.5 (was a two-year high)
- Six-month index +32.0 vs +34.3 prior
- Employment: -7.9 vs -10.7 prior
- New orders: -7.9 vs +12.2 prior
- Prices paid: +18.7 vs +23.0 prior
- Prices received: vs +5.5 prior
- Shipments: vs +19.1 prior
- Unfilled orders: vs +0.8 prior
- Delivery times: vs -9.4 prior
- Inventories: vs -8.9 prior
- Avg employee workweek: vs -18.7 prior
There is some cooling here but the index and prices paid numbers were both very high a month ago so it's more normalization than weakness. The drop in new orders is a concern though.