Philly Fed

Philly Fed business index:

  • Two-year high
  • Prior was +15.5 (was a two-year high)
  • Six-month index +32.0 vs +34.3 prior
  • Employment: -7.9 vs -10.7 prior
  • New orders: -7.9 vs +12.2 prior
  • Prices paid: +18.7 vs +23.0 prior
  • Prices received: vs +5.5 prior
  • Shipments: vs +19.1 prior
  • Unfilled orders: vs +0.8 prior
  • Delivery times: vs -9.4 prior
  • Inventories: vs -8.9 prior
  • Avg employee workweek: vs -18.7 prior

There is some cooling here but the index and prices paid numbers were both very high a month ago so it's more normalization than weakness. The drop in new orders is a concern though.