Philly Fed business index:

Two-year high

Prior was +15.5 (was a two-year high)

Six-month index +32.0 vs +34.3 prior

Employment: -7.9 vs -10.7 prior

New orders: -7.9 vs +12.2 prior

Prices paid: +18.7 vs +23.0 prior

Prices received: vs +5.5 prior

Shipments: vs +19.1 prior

Unfilled orders: vs +0.8 prior

Delivery times: vs -9.4 prior

Inventories: vs -8.9 prior

Avg employee workweek: vs -18.7 prior

There is some cooling here but the index and prices paid numbers were both very high a month ago so it's more normalization than weakness. The drop in new orders is a concern though.