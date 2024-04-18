Philly Fed business index

Two-year high

Prior was +3.2

Employment: -10.7 vs -9.6 prior

New orders: +12.2 vs +5.4 prior

Prices paid: +23.0 vs +3.7 prior

Prices received: +5.5 vs +4.6 prior

Shipments: +19.1 vs +11.4 prior

Unfilled orders: +0.8 vs +1.0 prior

Delivery times: -9.4 vs -16.7 prior

Inventories: -8.9 vs +4.4 prior

Avg employee workweek: -18.7 vs -0.2 prior

Look-ahead indexes:

Six month index: +34.3 vs 38.6 prior

Employment: +12.8 vs +5.8 prior

New orders: +42.8 vs +49.9 prior

Shipments: +29.3 vs +43.9 prior

Prices paid: +54.5 vs +38.0 prior

Prices received: +34.4 vs +37.1 prior

The jump in prices paid is concerning and fits in with broader worries about inflation, though it could also reflect rising oil prices rather than broad cost pressures.

As for prices paid, you could argue that last month was a one-off.