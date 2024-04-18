Philly Fed business index
- Two-year high
- Prior was +3.2
- Employment: -10.7 vs -9.6 prior
- New orders: +12.2 vs +5.4 prior
- Prices paid: +23.0 vs +3.7 prior
- Prices received: +5.5 vs +4.6 prior
- Shipments: +19.1 vs +11.4 prior
- Unfilled orders: +0.8 vs +1.0 prior
- Delivery times: -9.4 vs -16.7 prior
- Inventories: -8.9 vs +4.4 prior
- Avg employee workweek: -18.7 vs -0.2 prior
Look-ahead indexes:
- Six month index: +34.3 vs 38.6 prior
- Employment: +12.8 vs +5.8 prior
- New orders: +42.8 vs +49.9 prior
- Shipments: +29.3 vs +43.9 prior
- Prices paid: +54.5 vs +38.0 prior
- Prices received: +34.4 vs +37.1 prior
The jump in prices paid is concerning and fits in with broader worries about inflation, though it could also reflect rising oil prices rather than broad cost pressures.
As for prices paid, you could argue that last month was a one-off.