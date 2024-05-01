Info via Reuters citing Sankei report on Tuesday:
- Japan may introduce measures to provide tax breaks for companies converting foreign profits into the yen and include it in the government's annual mid-year policy blueprint compiled in the summer
- incentivising firms to return overseas assets to Japan and thus yen supportive
- A finance ministry official was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday
- Some government officials are sceptical, telling Reuters prior to the newspaper report that favourable tax treatment has already been in place