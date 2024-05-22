Reserve Bank of New Zealand
The Bank sees the cash rate ahead at:
- 5.61% in September 2024 (prior 5.6%)
- 5.54% in June 2025 (prior 5.33%)
- 5.4% in September 2025 (prior 5.15%)
- 2.99% in June 2027
That 5.4% in September 2025 is a full 25bp higher than its previous forecast.
Forecasts inflation at 2.6% y/y by June 2025.
Statement:
- Monetary policy needs to be restricted
- Restrictive monetary policy has reduced capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy and lowered consumer price inflation
- Annual consumer price inflation is expected to return to within the committee's 1 to 3 percent target range by the end of 2024.
- Welcome decline in inflation in part reflects lower inflation for goods and services imported into New Zealand
- Components of domestic services inflation persists
- Wage growth and domestic spending are easing
- Weaker capacity pressures and an easing labour market are reducing domestic inflation
Minutes:
- Members agreed they remain confident that monetary policy is restricting demand
- A further decline in capacity pressure is expected, supporting a continued decline in inflation
- Committee agreed that interest rates need to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period to ensure annual headline cpi inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target range
- Committee noted that annual headline cpi inflation was expected to return to the target band in the december quarter of this year
- Domestic inflation has fallen more slowly than expected and headline consumers price index (cpi) inflation remains above the committee’s target band
- Committee also agreed that interest rates may have to remain at a restrictive level for longer than anticipated in the february monetary policy statement to ensure the inflation target is met
- The committee discussed the possibility of increasing the ocr at this meeting
A more hawkish RBNZ, not only suggesting later rate cuts but even a possibility of another hike.
RBNZ Governor Orr will hold his press conference in an hour.
