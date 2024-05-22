Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Bank sees the cash rate ahead at:

5.61% in September 2024 (prior 5.6%)

5.54% in June 2025 (prior 5.33%)

5.4% in September 2025 (prior 5.15%)

2.99% in June 2027

That 5.4% in September 2025 is a full 25bp higher than its previous forecast.

Forecasts inflation at 2.6% y/y by June 2025.

Statement:

Monetary policy needs to be restricted

Restrictive monetary policy has reduced capacity pressures in the New Zealand economy and lowered consumer price inflation

Annual consumer price inflation is expected to return to within the committee's 1 to 3 percent target range by the end of 2024.

Welcome decline in inflation in part reflects lower inflation for goods and services imported into New Zealand

Components of domestic services inflation persists

Wage growth and domestic spending are easing

Weaker capacity pressures and an easing labour market are reducing domestic inflation

Minutes:

Members agreed they remain confident that monetary policy is restricting demand

A further decline in capacity pressure is expected, supporting a continued decline in inflation

Committee agreed that interest rates need to remain at a restrictive level for a sustained period to ensure annual headline cpi inflation returns to the 1 to 3 percent target range

Committee noted that annual headline cpi inflation was expected to return to the target band in the december quarter of this year

Domestic inflation has fallen more slowly than expected and headline consumers price index (cpi) inflation remains above the committee’s target band

Committee also agreed that interest rates may have to remain at a restrictive level for longer than anticipated in the february monetary policy statement to ensure the inflation target is met

The committee discussed the possibility of increasing the ocr at this meeting

A more hawkish RBNZ, not only suggesting later rate cuts but even a possibility of another hike.

RBNZ Governor Orr will hold his press conference in an hour.

Background to this:

And, what's still to come this week from the Bank:

