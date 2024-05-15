I posted this from ANZ yesterday:

This now via Westpac, in summary points:

We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR at 5.5% at its May Monetary Policy Statement.

The RBNZ will likely remain comfortable with the forward outlook communicated in the February Monetary Policy Statement.

We don’t see a significant change in the RBNZ’s projections for the OCR – easing still looks like a 2025 affair.

Weaker than expected GDP growth and numerous indications of a flat economy should trigger a downward adjustment in the 2024 growth profile.

But the inflation outlook remains challenging as a non-tradables driven upward inflation surprise in Q1 2024 likely implies a still elevated near-term inflation outlook.

Market views of OCR easing as early as October are unlikely to find support.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting is next week, May 22.