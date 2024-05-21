Coming up from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand today, Wednesday, 22 May 2024:

Monetary Policy Statement is due at 2pm local lime, which is 0200 GMT and 2200 US Eastern time (on Tuesday)

The RBNZ press conference will follow an hour later.

This will not be the end of communication from the Bank's officials. RBNZ Governor Orr and colleagues will appear before NZ Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee on Thursday morning NZ time (1800 GMT on Wednesday, 1400 US Eastern time).

Orr will be back speaking Friday morning NZ time, to an audience of business people. Scheduled for 2245 GMT (on Wednesday, and 1845 US Eastern time).

The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at 5.5%. Earlier: