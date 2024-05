The IMF is reporting:

Russian Federation raised Gold holdings by 3.110 times 2,335.93 times in April

China raised gold holdings b 4.977 tonnes to 2,262.52 tonnes

Gold prices today reached a new all-time Intradayhigh of $2450.10 before rotating back to the downside.

That intraday high took out the previous intraday high at $2432.31 from April 12. Nevertheless closing higher today would be a new record close. Currently, gold prices are trading up around $12 or 0.50% at $2426.50.