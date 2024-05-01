ISM manufacturing

Prior was 50.3

Prices paid 60.9 vs 55.8 prior

Employment 48.6 vs 47.1 prior

New orders 49.1 vs 51.4 prior

Inventories 48.2 vs 48.2 prior

Production 51.3 vs 54.6 prior

This is a slowdown but the market reaction will be tempered by the hotter prices paid number. I don't find the rise in prices to be a shock given commodity prices, particularly oil.

Comments in the report: