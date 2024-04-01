ISM manufacturing

Prior was 48.4

Details:

Prices paid 55.8 vs 52.5 prior

Employment 47.4 vs 45.1 prior

New orders 51.4 vs 49.2 prior

Inventories 48.2 vs 45.3 prior

Production 54.6 vs 48.4 prior

USD/JPY was trading near the highs of the day at 151.61 ahead of the data as US 10-year yields were up 9.3 bps. The turn of the calendar and Powell's comments on Friday are part of what's driving markets.

The dollar strengthened further on this report, which is what you would expect based on the headline and prices numbers. USD/JPY is up to 151.73, which is a fresh session high. US 10-year yields are up 11.1 bps.

Comments in the report: