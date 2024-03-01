ISM manufacturing

Prior was 49.1

Details:

Prices paid 52.5 vs 52.9 prior

Employment 45.9 vs 47.1 prior

New orders 49.2 vs 52.5 prior

Inventories 45.3 vs 46.2 prior

Production 48.4 vs 50.4 prior

This is a big surprise, especially after a strong S&P Global report a few minutes ago.

Comments in the report are more upbeat than the numbers: