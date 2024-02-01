Best since October 2022

Prior was 47.4

Details:

Prices paid 52.9 vs 45.2 prior

Employment 47.1 vs 48.1 prior

New orders 52.5 vs 47.1 prior

Inventories 46.2 vs 44.3 prior

Production 50.4 vs 50.3 prior

The prices paid is a worry but note that it fell sharply the month before. Manufacturing has been in a recession for some time but looks to be coming out of it.

Comments in the report: