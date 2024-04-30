The month of April wraps up today and it was a volatile market, certainly not one that's typically the strongest seasonally of the year.

Scorecard for April:

Typically the strongest of the year for cable (down 120 pips) Strongest month for the S&P 500 (down 2.9%) Copper seasonals strong (up 14.7%) Oil strong April-June (down 2.1%, though was stronger until this week) Strongest month for AUD/USD (flat) and AUD/JPY (up 360 pips) Second-best month for EUR/USD (down 90 pips) Second-best month for Shanghai Comp (up 2%)

The takeaway here is the that China-related trades did well, along with betting on the ongoing yen decline. Dollar trades and risks traders were wounded by stubbornly high inflation and the way that goes will go a along way towards determining what happens in May. That said, seasonals are nearly as positive in the upcoming month.

Numbers since 2000 for May: