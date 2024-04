S&P 500 futures are up 12 points, or 0.2% ahead of the open. Leading the way is Tesla, where shares are up 12% after Elon Musk visited China in a surprise visit that included the tentative approval of FSD technology in the country.

Apple is also starting the week strong with a 2% after an upgrade.

Another winner -- and a sign of a decent consumer -- is Dominoes Pizza. Shares are up 5% after comp sales beat and the company said it saw the largest order growth in lower income brackets in Q1.