Speculative, rapid and abnormal FX moves have had bad impact on the economy

Such moves are unacceptable

No specific level in mind on an appropriate level for exchange rate

Will only disclose if there was FX intervention at the end of May

They will only report it every four weeks, so the next round of data will not feature today's flows. As such, we'll have to wait until the end of next month when the BOJ/MOF releases it. USD/JPY is still trading down 1.5% on the day at 155.85, but at least off its earlier low of 154.51.