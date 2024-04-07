Various reports about the place on developments in the Middle East on Sunday:

Israel and Hamas have both sent teams to Egypt for fresh talks on a potential ceasefire

a possible temporary ceasefire in Gaza that could be reached by Eid al-Fitr, The New Arab reported

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Israel is ready to handle any scenario that may arise with Iran

Iran has reportedly informed the US that it will refrain from responding to the airstrike in which senior IRGC commanders were killed in Damascus if a ceasefire in Gaza is reached (h/t and thanks to Nihat for this one here)

(Eid al-Fitr is known as the "festival of the breaking of the fast" because it comes right after Ramadan. Ramadan is a holy month on the Islamic calendar, when many Muslims don't eat or drink (no, not even water) from sunrise to sunset. The last day of Ramadan is on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 )

It's a volatile situation in the region so be prepared for any of the above, and more, to change.

Oil update