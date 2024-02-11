Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Indicative rates, not a lot of change from late Friday

EUR/USD 1.0786

USD/JPY 149.24

GBP/USD 1.2635

USD/CHF 0.8749

USD/CAD 1.3456

AUD/USD 0.6520

NZD/USD 0.6145

---

For the day ahead, please note that markets in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and China are all closed for holidays today.