As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

Not too much change from late Friday

Indicative rates:

EUR/USD 1.0774

USD/JPY 155.74

GBP/USD 1.2527

USD/CHF 0.9065

USD/CAD 1.3660

AUD/USD 0.6609

NZD/USD 0.6020

Weekend news that may be tickling CAD:

And also from the weekend:

Pic for the folks who are still enjoying Sunday!