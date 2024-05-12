As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Not too much change from late Friday
Indicative rates:
- EUR/USD 1.0774
- USD/JPY 155.74
- GBP/USD 1.2527
- USD/CHF 0.9065
- USD/CAD 1.3660
- AUD/USD 0.6609
- NZD/USD 0.6020
Weekend news that may be tickling CAD:
- Iraq won't agree to new oil production cuts, minister says
- Canadian consumer spending strengthened broadly in April - RBC
And also from the weekend:
Pic for the folks who are still enjoying Sunday!