Short Squeeze

Short squeeze or the mother of all short squeezes (MOASS) is another term which originated in probably Reddit’s most famous investing community /r/wallstreetbets. The acronym stands for (the) Mother of All Short Squeezes and originated in parallel with the Gamestop saga. As Gamestop’s short interest was reportedly over 100%, several retail and online investors (many of who followed Keith Gill, user /u/deepf—kingvalue) and other known investors such as Ryan Cohen and Michael Burry joined the ring Short squeeze or the mother of all short squeezes (MOASS) is another term which originated in probably Reddit’s most famous investing community /r/wallstreetbets. The acronym stands for (the) Mother of All Short Squeezes and originated in parallel with the Gamestop saga. As Gamestop’s short interest was reportedly over 100%, several retail and online investors (many of who followed Keith Gill, user /u/deepf—kingvalue) and other known investors such as Ryan Cohen and Michael Burry joined the ring

Read this Term