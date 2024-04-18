The major stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average moving higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices closed lower for the fifth consecutive day. The Russell 2000 also moved lower for its fifth day in a row.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average up 22.07 points or 0.06% at 37775.37
- S&P index down -11.11 points or -0.22% at 5011.11
- NASDAQ index -81.87 points or -0.52% at 15601.50
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -4.88 points or -0.26% at 1942.95.
With one day left in the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average -0.55%
- S&P index -2.19%
- NASDAQ index -3 55%. On pace for the worst week since September 2023
- Russell 2000 -3.006%