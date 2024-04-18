The major stock indices are closing mixed with the Dow industrial average moving higher. The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices closed lower for the fifth consecutive day. The Russell 2000 also moved lower for its fifth day in a row.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average up 22.07 points or 0.06% at 37775.37

S&P index down -11.11 points or -0.22% at 5011.11

NASDAQ index -81.87 points or -0.52% at 15601.50

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -4.88 points or -0.26% at 1942.95.

With one day left in the trading week: