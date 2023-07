The NASDAQ index continues its tumble to the downside. The index was just down -1.92%. That is the largest decline since -1.98% on April 25.

Looking at the daily chart, the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the June 26 corrective low comes in at 14021. There is a gap on the daily chart between June 12 and June 13 between 13963 and 14012. That area will also be targeted.

NASDAQ index

As I type the index is now down -1.96%.