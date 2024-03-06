New York community Bancorp shows have .40 5.34% after a Wall Street journal article saying that the back speaks outside capital to shore up its balance sheet.
Fed chair Powell discussing CRE and the bank balance sheets called the issue manageable this morning in his testimony. It seems that the chair is not seeing the banking issues here-and-there as systemic.
The NYCB issues are not hurting the overall market.
- NASDAQ index is up 181.70 points or 1.14% at 16120.34
- S&P index is up 47 points or 0.93% at 5125.37
- Dow Industrial Average up 220 points or 0.57% at 38804