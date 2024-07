New Zealand food prices in June 2024:

+1% m/m and -0.3% y/y

Food prices make up nearly 19% of New Zealand's consumer price index.

We get the Q2 CPI data from NZ next week. Wednesday morning, July 17, New Zealand time:

10.45am This is TUESDAY at 2245 GMT and 1645 US Eastern time.

