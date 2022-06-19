NZ PSI index

The economic calendar is light today and the US is on holiday so that will keep trading conditions illiquid throughout the day. There's one data point coming up in Asia-Pacific trading and it's the service sector survey from Business NZ for May.

There is no consensus estimate but the prior was 49.2. If I had to wager, I'd bet on an improvement as post-pandemic demand for services ramps up. That said, this won't be a market mover. NZD/USD is up 3 pips to start the week to 0.6307.

The data is due at the bottom of the hour, or 10:30 am in Auckland.