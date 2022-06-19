The economic calendar is light today and the US is on holiday so that will keep trading conditions illiquid throughout the day. There's one data point coming up in Asia-Pacific trading and it's the service sector survey from Business NZ for May.

There is no consensus estimate but the prior was 49.2. If I had to wager, I'd bet on an improvement as post-pandemic demand for services ramps up. That said, this won't be a market mover. NZD/USD is up 3 pips to start the week to 0.6307.

The data is due at the bottom of the hour, or 10:30 am in Auckland.