BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) for April was 47.1, its lowest since January 2022

March was revised to 47.2

BNZ comment:

“combining today’s weak PSI with last week’s PMI yields a composite reading that would be consistent with GDP tracking below year earlier levels into the middle of this year. That is what we expect and, if anything, the combined index suggests some downside risk to our forecasts”

