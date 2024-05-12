more to come
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its quarterly Survey of Expectations for Q2 today.
This release for Q1 2024 indicated that inflation expectations were falling, but are still elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels. The RBNZ is keenly eyeing this as they will not want expectations to rise and become unanchored. More on anchoring here, and why its important:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.