Core PCE is due for release on Friday:

Due at 1230 GMT / 0830 US Eastern time.

The Bloomberg survey shows the m/m is expected at +0.2% in April, which would be the smallest rise so far this year.

The latest we've heard from Fed officials is that they are holding Fed Funds where they are for longer. While This inflation data is expected to be encouraging, they want to see data trend in the direction for a run of months before lowering rates.

