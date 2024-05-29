Only a few weeks remain until the world’s premier online trading event, iFX EXPO International 2024, opens its doors to thousands of global industry professionals and C-level executives on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Registrations are still open for this year’s showpiece expo, which is back bigger and better than ever before, returning to the prestigious City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort in Limassol between 18-20 June, 2024.

Anticipation is building as the event nears closer, with leading players from the world of online trading, including brokers, investors, affiliates and IBs, payment service providers, liquidity providers, and fintech innovators all set to converge on what promises to be the most successful iFX EXPO yet.

Unparalleled networking opportunities

The flagship event stands at the epicentre of the online trading landscape as an essential meeting point for every type of industry professional. Whether you’re an established player looking to grow and expand your business, or an industry newcomer seeking to make those all-important first connections - iFX EXPO International 2024 is the place to be.

Many distinguished brands are already signed up as sponsors and exhibitors, ready to do business in Cyprus. These include Exness, Deriv, TradeLocker, Noda, B2Broker, APS, Centiwise, Noda, Solid Payments, MetaQuotes, and many more.

Attendees can expect to connect with industry peers, engage with potential clients face-to-face, and establish strategic global partnerships that can propel their businesses forward. With 1.6k+ companies from 120+ countries already confirmed to appear, this event presents unlimited opportunities to make solid deals, enhance brand visibility, and drive conversions amid the excitement and thrill of a bustling exhibition floor.

Insightful speaker sessions

The expo features a host of expert speakers and industry thought leaders, with a packed timetable at both the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub conference areas. A range of insightful discussions are scheduled, including a keynote address from Dr. George Theocharides, Chairman of the Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Among the distinguished panel discussions is “Fintech Frontiers: Sculpting the Future of Finance”, which will be moderated by David Gyori, CEO of Banking Reports Limited London, while Michael Ioannides from Visa Europe, and Tony Craddock from The Payments Association will make contributions to the "Cash Me If You Can: Evolving Payments" debate.

Attendees can check out the confirmed expo agenda and view the full lineup of speaker sessions and panel talks by heading to the official iFX EXPO International 2024 website.

Special accommodation offer

As the event approaches, attendees are reminded that they can still enjoy a special discounted rate at the City of Dreams by using the promo code ‘IFX2024’ when completing their booking. Time is running out to secure this exclusive promotional offer at the luxury 5-star resort, which provides both comfort and convenience in equal measure.

Skip the queues by registering online

There is still time to secure a spot at the event by registering for a pass online. Whether you're a top brokerage, fintech innovator, marketing professional, or service provider, register today to unlock countless networking opportunities and enjoy more than 13 hours of insightful content covering 25+ topics around industry’s hottest trends.

Meanwhile, passholders will also get exclusive access to the Networking Lounges, Welcome Party, iconic Night Party, and the official iFX EXPO Networking App. They will also be able to skip the queues by registering online, ensuring that they experience a seamless start to the event.

To register for iFX EXPO International 2024, simply head to the following link.