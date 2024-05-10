It is clear from its communication that the BOJ is eyeing more rate hikes

The next one could come any time between July and October

From next year, BOJ will probably keep raising rates once every six months

But depending on economic and price developments, it could even be once every quarter

Touching on the Japanese yen, Maeda says that the BOJ will not raise rates for the sole purpose of slowing down the currency's decline. But he does note that the plunge in the yen could have a bigger impact than in the past on the economy.