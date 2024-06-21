South Korean media (Yonhap) report on the third crossing of North Korean troops into South Korea so far in June.

Both previous crossings were said to be unintentional, as was this third. Hard to believe really.

North Korean troops working in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) briefly crossed the border into the South

crossed the Military Demarcation Line within the DMZ in the central section of the border at around 11 a.m. Thursday

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the incident appears to be accidental

The background to this is that North Korea has been deploying large numbers of troops in front-line areas since April to conduct work such as planting mines, erecting walls assumed to be anti-tank barriers and reinforcing roads.