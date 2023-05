Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) says demand in China has rebounded quickly this year with the economy’s reopening, particularly when it comes to jet fuel.

An executive director at ADNOC was speaking on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

In China, “there are mixed signals but, in particular, with domestic aviation we’ve seen a strong pick up in activity. For energy demand in that part of the world, I think the recovery is in the right place.”

