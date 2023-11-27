Reuters had a few snippets on the upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, i.e. OPEC+ meeting this week (begins on November 30).

Citing an unnamed OPEC +source the article says that OPEC+ is looking at deepening oil production cuts:

said he expected there to be an option for a "collective further reduction", but didn't provide further detail

This would fit with the view of a number of analysts expecting OPEC+ to extend or deepen supply cuts into next year, given the recent dip in the oil price.

---

OPEC+ meetings will begin at 1300 GMT on Thursday with ministers on an advisory panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holding talks

meeting was delayed from November 26, which was reportedly due to disagreement over output levels for African producers.

Later on Thursday, at 1400 GMT the full policy-making group of OPEC+ ministers will meet.

---

Earlier: