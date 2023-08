Philadelphia Fed nonmanufacturing index for August

Prior 1.4%

Firm level activity -0.5 versus 2.0 prior

New orders -16.0 versus -13.3 prior

Employment 8.1 versus 11.9 prior

Wage and benefit 33.7 vs 39.8 prior

Futures index 6 months forward 8.2 versus 20.5 prior. 51% of firms expecting increases in future activity down from 56% last month and 24% expect decreases up from 15% last month

The data - although not a market mover - show continued weakness in the region.