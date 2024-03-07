What's expected:

Consensus estimate +200K (range +120 to +290K)

Private +160K estimate vs +317K prior

January +353K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.7% vs 3.7% prior

Participation rate: 62.5% prior

Prior underemployment U6 7.2%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.4% y/y vs +4.5% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.6% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.3 vs 34.1 prior

February jobs so far:

ADP report +140K vs +150K expected and +111K prior

ISM services employment 48.0 vs 50.5 prior

ISM manufacturing employment 45.9 vs 47.1 prior

Challenger job cuts 84.6K vs 82.3K -- 11-month high

Philly employment -10.3 vs -1.8 prior

Empire employment -0.2vs -6.9 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 202K -- a five-week low

At the time of the January non-farm payrolls report, the market was pricing in 142 basis points in rate cuts this year. That's since fallen to 92 bps.

Eyes will also be on the household report. In January it a second consecutive drop in the number of employed people, exactly zero jobs growth in the past year, rising unemployment and more people who are looking for a job.

Wages will be a key focus and the 0.6% jump last month was a big concern. However much of that gain was due to a drop in average weekly hours (that's the denominator) so it might have been an illusion. I think risks are for an undershoot for earnings and that could further cool the US dollar -- all else equal.

US nonfarm payrolls chart

According to BMO, 44% of previous unemployment reads in February have been lower-than-expected, 24% have been higher-than-estimates, and 32% have matched forecasts