What's expected:

Consensus estimate +243K (range +150 to +280K)

Private +190K estimate vs +232K prior

March +303K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.8% vs 3.8% prior

Participation rate: 62.7% prior

Prior underemployment U6 7.3%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.0% y/y vs +4.1% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.3% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.4 vs 34.4 prior

April jobs so far:

ADP report +192K vs +175K expected and +208K prior

ISM services employment released Friday at 10 am ET

ISM manufacturing employment 48.6 vs 47.4 prior

Challenger job cuts 64.7K vs 90.3K prior (four month low)

Philly employment -10.7 vs -9.6 prior

Empire employment -5.7 vs -7.1 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 212K

According to BMO, the headline payrolls print is seasonally positive in April – coming in above estimates 57% of the time (by an average of 62k), missing 39% of the time (by an average of 50k), and matching consensus 4% of the time (excl. 2020/21). In terms of the unemployment rate, 44% of previous reads in April have been lower-than-expected, 36% have been higher-than-estimates, and 20% have matched forecasts.

Generally these numbers point to a beat but the consensus is the highest since September 2022, which suggests economists have priced in much of the upside already.