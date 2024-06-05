Russian Pres. Putin is hoping for a Trump win.
ON the wires:
- There could be changes in US policy over Ukraine and Russia if US starts to focus on its own interests.
He does say that it's "hard to tell" if there will be changes should Trump gets elected, but you get the feeling he is hoping his old buddy wins.
Putin adds:
- We are not threatening anybody
- No one in the West wants to recall that war in Ukraine started from state coup in Ukraine
- United States provoked the coup in Ukraine, and after that Crimean people chose to leave Ukraine
- Russia tried to solve the crisis by peaceful means after the coup.
- Ukraine used weapons against peaceful citizens in eastern Ukraine.
- West lied to Russia over Minsk Accord
- we didn't attack we defended.
- On Western weapons supplied to Ukraine and says those who supply weapons also directed the weapons, it's very dangerous step.
- German tanks in Ukraine were a moral shock for Russia.
- Western Germany was not a sovereign state after World War II.
- If German missiles attack Russia, this will destroy relations between Russia and Germany
- I understand that Germany is dependent on United states.
- We still spoil gas to Europe via Ukraine.
- We also supply gas to Europe via Turkstream.
- Why Germany does not want to receive gas the one remaining leg up board straight
- Warns of consequences for Europe from expensive energy.
- It's important to keep up momentum for Russia's economic growth
- Weston flicks more harm for itself then Russia
- Russia's losses are way below Ukraine sources
- Ukraine losses are around 50,000 servicemen a month, both killed and wounded