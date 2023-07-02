While the US Independence Day holiday is on 4 July Monday has been slotted in for an unofficial long weekend.

While markets are open interest and liquidity will be light:

Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will close at 1 pm US Eastern time on Monday, and will remain closed on Tuesday

The U.S. bond market will close at 2 pm US Eastern time on Monday and will also remain closed Tuesday

FX never entirely shuts, but desk will be more or less deserted on Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Not also, Canada is out on Monday for a holiday.

As for Tuesday Globex hours at the CME, check out this nice summary pic.

Found at AMP Futures, which I know nothing about except their holiday hours summary is very helpful.

Of course, you can find full details at the Chicago Merc's website: