The US data calendar is light but we'll get a full slate of central bank speakers from around the globe along with the World Economic Outlook from the IMF at 9 am ET.

The mood in markets is improving at the moment and the US dollar is giving back some gains. Commodity currencies are recovering or moving higher while S&P 500 futures have pared losses to +0.3%.

The lone US event to watch is a 3-year auction at the usual 1 pm ET time. But many central bankers are weighing in:

ECB's Lane at 845 am ET

Fed's Harker at 1130 am ET

Fed's Mester at noon ET

SNBC's Jordan at noon ET

BOE's Cunliffe at 2 pm ET

ECB's Lane (again) at 2 pm ET

BOE's Bailey at 235 pm ET