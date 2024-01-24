South Korea's economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the same pace as the previous quarter:

Q4 2023 GDP S/Adj +0.6% Q/Q (Reuters Poll +0.5%)

Q4 2023 GDP +2.2% Y/Y (Reuters Poll +2.1%)

Q4 Private Consumption S/Adj +0.2% Q/Q

Q4 Construction Investment S/Adj -4.2% Q/Q

Q4 Facility Investment S/Adj +3.0% Q/Q

Q4 Exports S/Adj +2.6% Q/Q

Q4 Imports S/Adj +1.0% Q/Q

2023 GDP +1.4% Y/Y (Vs +2.6% In 2022)

This is encouraging news from South Korea, preliminary economic growth data for the final quarter of 2023.

The +2.2% y/y is the best since Q3 of 2022.