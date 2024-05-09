The major US stock indices are closing with gains for the day:

Dow Industrial Average averages up for the seventh consecutive day. That is the longest winning streak for the year.

S&P index closes at its highest level since April 9

NASDAQ and index snaps its 2-day decline, but the technology index of the S&P was the only declining sector today despite the gain in the tech heavy NASDAQ index

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 331.37 points or 0.85% at 39387.75

S&P index rose 26.41 points or 0.51% at 5214.07

NASDAQ index rose 42.51 points or 0.27% at 16346.26

The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 18.49 points or 0.90% at 2073.63

Nvidia – who will announce their earnings on May 22 - fell $-16.65 or -1.84% at $887.47.

Super Micro Computers fell $-22.94 or -2.79% at $799.70.

Adobe shares fell $-5.45 or -1.12% at $482.65

Tesla fell $-2.75 or -1.57% at $171.97

Intuit fell $-5.57 or 0.88% at $626.86

IBM felt $-3.63 or 2.14% at $166.27

Micron fell $-1.51 or -1.27% at $117.81

Salesforce fell $-3.80 or -1.36% at $275.17.

Some gainers today included: