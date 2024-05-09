The major US stock indices are closing with gains for the day:
- Dow Industrial Average averages up for the seventh consecutive day. That is the longest winning streak for the year.
- S&P index closes at its highest level since April 9
- NASDAQ and index snaps its 2-day decline, but the technology index of the S&P was the only declining sector today despite the gain in the tech heavy NASDAQ index
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 331.37 points or 0.85% at 39387.75
- S&P index rose 26.41 points or 0.51% at 5214.07
- NASDAQ index rose 42.51 points or 0.27% at 16346.26
The small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 18.49 points or 0.90% at 2073.63
- Nvidia – who will announce their earnings on May 22 - fell $-16.65 or -1.84% at $887.47.
- Super Micro Computers fell $-22.94 or -2.79% at $799.70.
- Adobe shares fell $-5.45 or -1.12% at $482.65
- Tesla fell $-2.75 or -1.57% at $171.97
- Intuit fell $-5.57 or 0.88% at $626.86
- IBM felt $-3.63 or 2.14% at $166.27
- Micron fell $-1.51 or -1.27% at $117.81
- Salesforce fell $-3.80 or -1.36% at $275.17.
Some gainers today included:
- Meta Platforms rose $2.82 or 0.60% at $475.42
- Amazon rose $1.50 or 0.80% at $189.50
- Celsius shares rebounded $4.94 or 6.4% at $82.07
- Apple shares rose $1.83 or 1.0% at $184.57.
- Chipotle rose $49.72 or 1.56% at $3232.97
- Trump Media surged by $5.13 or 10.41%