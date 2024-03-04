Spanish Unemployment Change actual -7.452k (forecast 50.0K - previous 60.4K).

The Spanish Unemployment Change indicates the difference in the number of unemployed individuals in Spain during a specific period compared to the previous period.

Actual: -7.452k means that the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 7,452 people during the reported period.

Forecast: 50.0k indicates the expected change in unemployment according to forecasts.Previous: 60.4k shows the change in unemployment during the previous reporting period.

Therefore, a negative value in the "actual" figure (-7.452k) indicates a decrease in unemployment, which is better than expected (forecasted at 50.0k). It suggests an improvement in the labor market compared to the previous period (where unemployment increased by 60.4k).